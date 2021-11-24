हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Priyanka Chopra

‘Nick and I are expecting’, Priyanka Chopra sparks pregnancy rumours

During a roast session from 'The Jonas Brothers Family Roast', Priyanka spoke about having children with Nick.

‘Nick and I are expecting’, Priyanka Chopra sparks pregnancy rumours
Pic courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Amid separation rumours from her American pop-singer husband Nick Jonas, Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas's latest comment about 'expecting' has left her fans stunned.

During a roast session from 'The Jonas Brothers Family Roast' which premiered on Netflix on November 23, Priyanka spoke about the "perks of being a Jonas" and also about having children with Nick.
 

Also Read: Neha Kakkar, Rohanpreet Singh leave fans speechless with their romantic video from Paris - Watch
 

During her roast, the 39-year-old actress said that they are the only couple who do not have any children. Nick's brothers Kevin Jonas has two daughters, and Joe Jonas also shares a daughter with his wife Sophie Turner.

The actress said, "We're the only couple who doesn't have kids."

The next statement stunned everyone including Nick.

Priyanka said, "Which is why I'm excited to make this announcement. Nick and I are expecting..."

She then hilariously added, "To get drunk tonight and sleep in tomorrow!"

"Your face was really funny when I said that," Priyanka said to Nick, who replied: "Yeah I was a bit concerned."

Priyanka and Nick Jonas tied the knot in Rajasthan in 2018.

