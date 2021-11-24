Neha Kakkar, Rohanpreet Singh leave fans speechless with their romantic video from Paris - Watch

New Delhi: Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh got married last year in a close-knit affair in October. Neha, who enjoys a massive fan following of over 50 million on Instagram, keep sharing their PDA-filled photos and videos on social media.

Now, a day after creating buzz on the internet with her romantic pictures, Neha was back with her social media game as she shared a lovestruck video featuring her and Rohanpreet Singh locking their lips in front of the Eiffel Tower. She captioned the post writing, "Like @tonykakkar bhai says: Kuch Bhi Permanent Nahin hai, Hum sab chale jayenge ek din, rahega toh bus Pyar. Bus Pyar hi hai jo reh jayega." Actor Ravi Dubey dropped three red heart emojis on her post and wrote, "you both".

Neha is currently vacationing in Paris with her husband. On Tuesday, she left her fans awestruck after she dropped a couple of photos in which they were seen cosying up in front of the Eiffel Tower. Capturing Paris's iconic Eiffel Tower in the frame Neha shared a series of pictures. She captioned it, "City of Love #Paris looks BEAUTIFUL! But Only when You’re around, not without You My Love! @rohanpreetsingh."

Neha Kakkar adn Rohanpreet Singh recently celebrated their first anniversary. The couple shared photos on their Instagram where they were seen spending the day on a lovely decorated boat. Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh fell in love while working on a music video together. The two married in an elaborate ceremony, last year.