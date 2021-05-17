हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas back home from hospital after being injured on set

Priyanka Chopra's husband and American singer Nick Jonas had recently injured himself while shooting for a show and had been hospitalized.

Nick Jonas back home from hospital after being injured on set
File photo

Los Angeles: American pop star Nick Jonas was injured while shooting for a new show. While details about the accident or the injury are awaited, Jonas had to be taken to a hospital close by in an ambulance. He has returned home since then.

Priyanka Chopra's husband Jonas was shooting late on Saturday night when the incident happened, sources told TMZ.

"Nick was on set when something happened," said sources, adding that Jonas was back home on Sunday night. He is scheduled to appear on "The Voice" on Monday night.

Earlier, the 28-year-old singer had suffered a hand injury during a post-show workout in Mexico in 2018.

