Priyanka Chopra opens up on body image, mental health, says 'my body has changed as I've gotten older'

New Delhi: Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas has never really shied away from sharing her own life experiences. The actress even opened up on several inspiring instances in her memoir Unfinished. Recently, she talked about body image issues and mental health.

In an interview with Yahoo Life, Priyanka Chopra talked about how she accepted the constant scrutiny. The actress quipped, "Well, I won't lie that I don't get affected by it. My body has changed as I've gotten older, just as everyone's body does, and I've had to adapt mentally as well with like, OK, this is what it looks like now, this is what I look like now, it's alright, and catering to my now body and not my 10- or 20-years-ago body."

"I think that that's very crucial and I feel like that really takes finding a sense of confidence in what you bring to the table outside of what you look like. I always think about, how am I contributing? What is my purpose? Am I doing good with the tasks that I've been given for the day? I try to be myopic about feeling good about other things, even on days that I don't feel the best about my body, and I work toward whatever makes me happy at that time.

I just try to remind myself that I am loved and I feel good from the inside. I feel confident when I walk into a room and I try to remind myself that that has nothing to do with my body. Even though this culture gives credence to that, too much, maybe", she added.

PeeCee also shared how she keeps her mental health in a good space. "One thing which I do try to do is, after my day of work, I like to have time with my family; I always prioritize that. It makes my heart feel lighter. It makes me feel like your days are worth something when you come back home to a house full of people or whoever is with you at that point... that really helps me. Especially during this pandemic, it was really helpful to stay in touch with my friends and family, wherever in the world they are.

I try to take time when I work out to myself. I definitely make sure that that's when I listen to the music that I want to listen to, it's my time. Nick and I work out together too sometimes, but we both do it in our own individual bubbles — it's really funny. But that really gives me a sense of centering" she said.

Adding more, the actress shared, "And most importantly, I always every week — especially right now because I'm filming an action show — try to take a bath. Bathtub, bubbles, music... just sitting with my thoughts every weekend with a facial mask. Finding time for yourself is basically the broader answer, making sure you prioritize yourself and [don't] just keep running when you're feeling caught up in the heaviness of the time we're in right now."