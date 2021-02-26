हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Nick Jonas gives major husband goals, reveals most songs in Spaceman are love letters to Priyanka Chopra

American singer Nick Jonas, who is gearing for the release of his upcoming solo 'Spaceman', recently released the title track of the album. The singer revealed that most of the songs in the album, which he has penned down, are actually love letters, which he wrote to his dearest wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas. 

Nick Jonas gives major husband goals, reveals most songs in Spaceman are love letters to Priyanka Chopra
Photo courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: American singing sensation Nick Jonas is all set with his upcoming single solo 'Spaceman'. He has been actively promoting his album and recently dropped the lead single of the same name. While promoting his upcoming album, the 28-year-old singer recently revealed that most of the songs that he has written, are a collection of his love letters for his wife and global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas. 

"She loves it. Most of the songs are pretty much just love letters, which when I can't articulate the way I feel with my words with no music, I go to the studio. And I'm grateful to have that because it makes her happy, and that's most important," Nick told Lowe during an exclusive interview. 

Nick will give the first live performance of 'Spaceman' when he pulls double duty as host and musical guest of American show 'Saturday Night Live' this weekend. He will also reclaim one of the spinning chairs on 'The Voice' when he returns as a coach for its 20th season, which is set to debut on March 1.

'Spaceman' marks the first solo project from any of the Jonas Brothers since the trio got back together in 2019. Apart from Nick, the Jonas Brothers trio includes Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas. The brothers' most recent release as a group was last year's holiday single 'I Need You Christmas'. Nick's new album will drop on March 12, this year.

Recently, Priyanka took to social media and heaped praises on her husband for his upcoming solo. "Spaceman is out now. So proud of all the work you've put into this song and album, Nick Jonas. The album is available for pre-order on March 12, and Spaceman (the song) is available now! Don't talk to me until you've listened to it!" In the hashtags, Priyanka added, "Just kidding" and then said: "Not really."

