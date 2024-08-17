Nidhhi Agerwal Joins 'The Raja Saab' Cast and Celebrates Birthday With A Warm Welcome

New Delhi: Makers of the highly anticipated PAN India film 'The Raja Saab' surprise fans with an exciting update, as they announce the addition of Nidhhi Agerwal to its star-studded cast. The announcement, which coincided with Nidhhi’s birthday, was made by the film’s production house, People’s Media Factory, through a celebratory social media post.

The post read: "Team #TheRajaSaab is thrilled to welcome the stunning @nidhhiagerwal onboard! Celebrating her birthday on set with loads of love and excitement. ''

Adding to the excitement, the announcement is accompanied by a series of photos shared on Instagram, where Nidhhi can be seen celebrating her birthday on set. She is seen cutting a cake and posing with the crew, marking a warm and festive welcome to the team.

The announcement stirred excitement as Nidhhi Agerwal joins a stellar cast alongside superstar Prabhas. This fresh on-screen pairing has quickly become a hot topic, raising high expectations for the film.

The Raja Saab features a star-studded lineup including Prabhas, Riddhi Kumar, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Jisshu Sengupta, Brahmanandam, and Yogi Babu in pivotal roles.

The film is slated for a grand release on April 10, 2025, in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.