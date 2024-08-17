Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2779284https://zeenews.india.com/people/nidhhi-agerwal-joins-the-raja-saab-cast-and-celebrates-birthday-with-a-warm-welcome-2779284.html
NewsLifestylePeople
THE RAJA SAAB

Nidhhi Agerwal Joins 'The Raja Saab' Cast and Celebrates Birthday With A Warm Welcome

The makers have announced an exciting update about the cast of Prabhas's 'The Raja Saab'.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 17, 2024, 04:57 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Nidhhi Agerwal Joins 'The Raja Saab' Cast and Celebrates Birthday With A Warm Welcome (Image: Instagram)

New Delhi: Makers of the highly anticipated PAN India film 'The Raja Saab' surprise fans with an exciting update, as they announce the addition of Nidhhi Agerwal to its star-studded cast. The announcement, which coincided with Nidhhi’s birthday, was made by the film’s production house, People’s Media Factory, through a celebratory social media post. 

Have A Look At The Post:

The post read: "Team #TheRajaSaab is thrilled to welcome the stunning @nidhhiagerwal onboard! Celebrating her birthday on set with loads of love and excitement. ''

Adding to the excitement, the announcement is accompanied by a series of photos shared on Instagram, where Nidhhi can be seen celebrating her birthday on set. She is seen cutting a cake and posing with the crew, marking a warm and festive welcome to the team.

The announcement stirred excitement as Nidhhi Agerwal joins a stellar cast alongside superstar Prabhas. This fresh on-screen pairing has quickly become a hot topic, raising high expectations for the film.

The Raja Saab features a star-studded lineup including Prabhas, Riddhi Kumar, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Jisshu Sengupta, Brahmanandam, and Yogi Babu in pivotal roles. 

The film is slated for a grand release on April 10, 2025, in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

 

 

 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: How will justice be done under Mamata Banerjee's rule?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Jizya tax' imposed on Hindus in Bangladesh!
DNA Video
DNA: Elections will be held in three phases in J&K amidst terrorists challenge
DNA Video
DNA: Danger of new virus in the world, reaches Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: Weight loss - How did Khalid lose 567 kg?
DNA Video
DNA: Is there 'microplastic' in your salt and sugar? Revealed in the report
DNA Video
DNA: Kolkata Rape case -- 5000 people attacked hospital to destroy evidence?
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi's advice to Bangladesh from Red Fort
DNA Video
DNA: Saudi Prince's life in danger! But Why?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch exclusive ground report from LoC on Independence Day