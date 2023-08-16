trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2649840
Nikkhil Advani Wraps Up Jodhpur Schedule Of Vedaa, Says Abhishek Banerjee Makes Him Miss Irrfan Khan Everyday

Nikhil Advani is a famous Bollywood director and producer known for his films Kal Ho Na Ho, Airlift, Salaam-e-Ishq and many more. 

 

Aug 16, 2023

New Delhi: Actor Abhishek Banerjee has proved his acting mettle in several films and web-series and has won millions of hearts with his terrific performances, not just from the audience but also from his co-actors and directors. Time and again Abhishek has received many compliments from his directors and it’s no different with the director of his upcoming film 'Vedaa', Nikkhil Advani commented on Abhishek's performance while stating the fact that he reminds him of legendary actor Late Irrfan Khan.

As the director Nikkhil Advani shared the Jodhpur schedule wrap-up picture of 'Vedaa' with the entire team, he left a long note while praising everyone and also mentioned praising words for Abhishek - 

"4 Years Ago I decided to tell this story. @aseemarrora was the first person I spoke with and then my partners in crime at @emmayentertainment @onlyemmay and @madhubhojwani. Along the way I turned to @thejohnabraham whom I hope will always keep wanting to be part of the stories that I want to tell and I met @sharvari whom I always wish to see in my 9 inch monitor and 70 foot screen. @nowitsabhi what do I say about every frame you command. You make me miss Irrfan more everyday. @tamannaahspeaks thank you for answering my call. The Jodhpur schedule of #Vedaa has wrapped and everyone who needs to be thanked for sticking through “most rain in 100 years” and the tough (OMFG how tough) schedule from step well to Kejarla are not in this picture, but you know who you are. I am blessed because of you guys. @shariq_patel #BhumikaBhandula @zeestudiosofficial ever ever grateful @johnabrahament @minnakshidas"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nikkhil Advani (@nikkhiladvani)

It's indeed a big compliment for Abhishek Banerjee as an actor that he is been compared to such a legendary actor. Abhishek has given an example of his acting prowess in his films and web series. This is indeed widely proved by the fact that his character of Jaana is a single common connection between the horror comedy universe of director Amar Kaushik. 

Meanwhile, on the work front, as the trailer of 'Dream Girl 2' has recently been released, the audience is excited to watch Abhishek Banerjee coming back in this most love franchise, while other than this he will be seen in films like 'Stree 2', 'Apruva', and 'Section 84'.

