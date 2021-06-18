हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Nikki Tamboli

Nikki Tamboli and Millind Gaba's first ever party song ‘Shanti’ to be out on THIS date!

In news for being Bigg Boss 14 runner up and currently shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi, Nikki Tamboli shot for the video with Millind Gaba a few months back.

Nikki Tamboli and Millind Gaba&#039;s first ever party song ‘Shanti’ to be out on THIS date!

New Delhi: Singer and rap sensation Millind Gaba is all set for his next collaboration with Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series titled ‘Shanti’. Joining the uber-cool Millind is the beautiful Nikki Tamboli. 

In news for being Bigg Boss 14 runner up and currently shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi, Nikki Tamboli shot for the video with Millind a few months back.

With music and lyrics by Millind Gaba and additional rap lyrics by Asli Gold, ‘Shanti’ is guaranteed to have you on your feet. The quirky music video directed by Satti Dhillon, with its colourful sets, features Millind wooing Nikki during a karaoke session. The new jodi is all cute and their chemistry on-screen will definitely be loved by their fans. Earlier, Bhushan Kumar and Millind Gaba’s ‘Nachunga Aise’ ushered a digital music revolution in the country with its Virtual Production Technology. They are now all set to give music enthusiasts an upbeat party song, whose music video is just as fun as the track itself.

This upbeat party song will release on 22nd June 2021.

 

