Nikki Tamboli says she has not been able to grieve her brother’s death

New Delhi: Former Bigg Boss 14 contestant Nikki Tamboli lost her elder brother Jatin Tamboli, 29, to COVID-19 on May 4. The actress soon after left for Cape Town, South Africa to participate in the Rohit Shetty hosted, adventure reality show - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

The actress now opens up on putting a brave front and still not being able to share her grief. “Mujhe koi mila nahi hai jiske saath mai baith k (I haven't got anybody with whom I can sit and talk), baat kar sakun. I haven't even spoken to my mom-dad. I am still in Cape Town, I cannot talk to them,” Nikki told Hindustan Times.

She further added, “I cannot talk to them about what happened to my brother. (It is because) I know if I become weak in front of them, if I cry in front of them, I do not know what they will feel. I am just trying to accept what happened. I am just letting it go and moving ahead.”

Nikki had earlier shared a long note about how she constantly misses her brother. The actress also shut down the trolls for questioning her decision to participate in Khatron ke Khiladi. The actress revealed that her brother was excited about her participating in the show and her family too would want her to go after her dreams.

She however said that her family will always be her priority.

“A million times we will miss you A million times we will cry If love alone could have saved you, you never would have died We will meet again someday I thank God he made you our brother while you were here on earth,” wrote the actress in a long message that posted announcing her brother's death.