Nikki Tamboli pens heartfelt note for parents, says 'dad lost his mother and son in 14 days'

New Delhi: Bigg Boss fame Nikki Tamboli, who lost her 29-year-old brother Jatin on May 4, has written a heartfelt note for her parents.

The actress took to her Instagram on Wednesday and shared a photo of her parents from happier times and wrote, “Dear God, please give them strength Hope I make you both more and more proud day by day & I’ll try to keep this smile on your face throughout”.

Talking about how her father is in double mourning as he also lost his mother, just 14 days before losing his son, she wrote, “I have no idea how my dad is dealing with all this as he had major two loss..14 days back his mother passed away and now his son I pray & give all my strength to my Dad & mom”.

Nikki’s brother was diagnosed with COVID-19 and was also infected by tuberculosis and pneumonia.

Nikki had earlier shared a post on losing her brother and wrote, “It broke our heart to lose you You didn’t go alone For part of us we went with you The day god called you home You left us beautiful memories Your love is still our guide And though we cannot see you You are always by our side Our family chain is broken And nothing seems the same But as god calls us one by one The chain will link again.”

Nikki had also earlier tested positive for COVID-19 in March. The actress recovered from the virus in April.