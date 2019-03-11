हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Nita Ambani

Nita Ambani's classical dance on Krishna Bhajan at son Akash Ambani's wedding celebrations is unmissable—Watch

New Delhi: Business tycoon Mukesh and Nita Ambani's son Akash got married to Shloka Mehta on March 9, 2019. The grand event was attended by the high and mighty. The wedding festivities started days in advance and the entire Ambani family played the perfect host to a bevy of celebrities.

Nita Ambani took the centre stage and danced to the Bhajan of Lord Krishna at the wedding celebrations of her son Akash. Watch the video here:

She looked gorgeous in a fuschia pink lehenga and the guests clapped for her as she danced to Krishna Bhajan Achyutam Keshavam at a mesmerising musical fountain cum dance show at the celebrations of her son Akash's wedding with Shloka.

Nita Ambani looks ethereal in the video, as she performs the divine dance. The happy mom also got a standing ovation by the guests as she was accompanied by husband Mukesh Ambani while walking towards the sitting area.

Akash and Shloka got married on March 9 at the Jio World Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai. From Bollywood A-listers, cricketers to eminent personalities from the world—all were seen making their presence felt at the grand Ambani bash.

Similarly, the wedding reception which was held on March 10 in Mumbai saw a bevy of stars in attendance.

 

 

 

 

 

Nita AmbaniAkash Ambani weddingshloka mehta weddingnita ambani dancekrishna danceKrishna bhajanachyutam keshavam
