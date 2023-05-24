Nitesh Pandey Dies At 51; Rupali Ganguly, Hansal Mehta, R Madhavan & Others Pay Heartfelt Condolences

New Delhi: The sudden death of popular television actor Nitesh Pandey has left everyone by shock. The actor who is best known for his role as Dheeraj Kapoor in Rupali Ganguly starrer superhit show ‘Anupamaa’ passed away due to cardiac arrest at 2 am in the morning in Igatpuri. He was 51 years old. As soon as the news about his death came in, several friends and fellows from the entertainment industry took to social media platforms and expressed their heartfelt condolences on his demise.

Actor Gulshan Devaiah took to Twitter and wrote, “Nitesh Pandey : 17 January 1973- 23 May 2023 Good bye sir.” Film director Hansal Mehta expressed his grief at the demise of three actors passing away in a span of two days, (also referring to Vaibhavi Upadhyay and Aditya Singh Rajput) and wrote, Three young persons. Three actors. Passed away in a span of 3-4 days. Rest In Peace dear colleagues. This is such an unkind time. Prayers with their grieving families.”

Actor R Madhavan wrote, “Heart broken, in shock and dismayed.. RIP my dear brother Nitesh Pandey .. your cheery disposition and ready laughter is required more in the heavens I guess . The deepest and most heartfelt condolences to the family.”

Nitesh Pandey’s ‘Anupamaa’ co-star Rupali Ganguly was shocked beyond words with the demise and wrote, “I am numb …. Can’t believe this.” Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor Deven Bhojani expressed his shock and grief and wrote, “This can’t be true but it is. Friend, colleague and a talented actor Nitesh Pandey dies of cardiac arrest at 2am today in Igatpuri. Rest in peace Nitesh.”

The entertainment industry has suffered three shocking deaths in a span of just two days. Earlier, actor Aditya Singh Rajput was found dead at his residence in Mumbai while ‘Sarabhai vs Sarabhai’ fame actress Vaibhavi Upadhyay passed away in a car accident.

Actor Nitesh Pandey has played several memorable roles in television serials like ‘Anupamaa’, ‘Saaya’, ‘Astitva Ek Prem Kahani’, ‘Justajoo’ and ‘Durgesh Nandini’, among others. He had also played a cameo role in Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Om Shanti Om’. Nitesh was married to actress Arpita Pandey.

May his soul rest in peace.