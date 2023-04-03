NMACC Gala: Shraddha Kapoor Shares Glimpse Of Mouth-Watering Thali From The Event- See Pics

New Delhi: The grand launch of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai was certainly an affair to remember, as the ceremony was attended by distinguished celebrities from the field of Bollywood, sports and political background. Shraddha Kapoor was one among the long list of celebrities who graced the grand launch of NMACC.

The gorgeous actress who had a gala time at the event was prompt in taking to her Instagram handle to reveal her look for the ceremony. What was unique about this post was that the centre of attention was not Shraddha’s look for the evening - but the thali.

Not just that, the actress looked breathtakingly gorgeous sporting ace designer Manish Malhotra’s ‘paithani with a fun twist’! She mentioned, “My favourite part - This THALI aaand me wearing Paithani with a fun twist by @manishmalhotra05 @nmacc.india - You’ve to see it to believe it. What a proud moment for India to have such a world class Cultural Centre!”

Riding high on the success of her last release, ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’, Shraddha Kapoor has once again proved her bankability as a prolific performer and also upped her hotness game. The audience, industry and critics alike have praised the actress for her stellar performance and her remarkable yet fresh chemistry with Ranbir Kapoor.

Meanwhile, Shraddha Kapoor is slated to be featured in ‘Stree 2’, one of the most highly anticipated films from her successful filmography.