No formal summon sent to Kangana Ranaut by Mumbai police in Sushant Singh Rajput case

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut fired up a storm in relation to Sushant Singh Rajput's death after she made some explosive revelations during one of her recent TV interviews. Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020.

Kangana, who has been vocal about talking about nepotism and favouritism in the industry also shared a few videos after Sushant's untimely and sudden death. After she claimed that she is willing to record her statement in the case provided she gets called, police sources reveal that they did actually contact Kangana on July 3.

The source maintains that cops went to Kangana's house in Bandra on July 3 and had summoned her to record the statement on July 4. However, her manager Amrita Dutt refused to accept the summons. Also, when the police asked for Kangana's contact number, the manager instead gave her own contact.

The Mumbai police have now got in touch with Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel for recording the star's statement, who has asked the cops to send their questions in writing and the actress will send the answers via email. Here's a tweet by Team Kangana which slams reports that Kangana received any formal summons from the police.

There is no formal summon sent to Kangana , Rangoli keeps getting casual calls from the cops for past 2 weeks, Kangana wants to record statement but we don’t get any response from @mumbaipolice, Here’s a screen shot of message Rangoli ji sent to @mumbaipolice pic.twitter.com/w03i2csbWV — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 22, 2020

Meanwhile, the Mumbai police have questioned over 36 people in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's case. Actor's fans have been demanding a CBI inquiry into his shocking death to ensure a fair probe.