Washington: An investigation into the death of US fitness icon Richard Summons who was found dead at his Los Angeles home over the weekend suggested no involvement of any foul play, a US law enforcement source familiar with the probe was cited as saying by PEOPLE.

"The LAPD are not pursuing the investigation as if foul play was involved at this point," the source told PEOPLE magazine.

The fitness guru, who turned 76 on Friday, July 12, was found dead in his Los Angeles home by his housekeeper on July 13.

TMZ reported that Simmons suffered a fall in his bathroom on Friday night but refused to seek medical help despite his housekeeper's urging.

He reportedly felt dizzy and said he might visit the doctor in the morning. The housekeeper helped him into bed that night and discovered his unresponsive body next to it the following morning. Simmons was pronounced dead at the scene.

Representatives for the late star have not yet commented on his passing.

Following the news of Simmons' death, his brother Lenny urged fans to celebrate his brother's life instead of mourning.

"I don't want people to be sad about my brother. I want them to remember him for the genuine joy and love he brought to people's lives. He truly cared about people. He called, wrote and emailed thousands of people throughout his career to offer help," he told PEOPLE.

At the time of his death, Simmons had been out of the public spotlight for nearly a decade but spoke with PEOPLE just two days before his passing.

"I feel good!" the late star said in the interview. "I am grateful that I'm here, that I am alive for another day. I'll spend my birthday doing what I do every day, which is to help people."

Funeral and memorial plans for Richard Simmons have not yet been announced.