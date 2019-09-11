close

Taapsee Pannu

No, I'm not playing Amrita Pritam: Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu has denied playing Amrita Pritam in a new biopic.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Taapsee Pannu has denied playing Amrita Pritam in a new biopic.

On Tuesday, sections of the entertainment media, mistook Taapsee Pannu's social media post quoting legendary author-poet Amrita Pritam to rashly assume that the actress is set to play Pritam in Anubhav Sinha's underproduction "Thappad".

It now turns out Tapsee is not playing Amrita Pritam.

"It's sad that the majority don't bother to read and interpret my Tweet efficiently enough. Nor connect it with what I posted just a day before the post on Amrita Pritam. It's sad that I have to spell it out so obviously to you," the actress exclusively told this journalist.

Taapsee, who recently signed a film where she plays a Gujarati sprinter, feels she would be far more open in admitting it if she were to really play Amrita Pritam.

"It's sad that people think I will write such a cryptic post if I am portraying that magnificent character on screen. So, sadly but honestly, the truth is Amrita is the name of my character in Anubhav Sinha's film Thappad and since her name has a certain connect with Amrita Pritam I used a quote that's written by her but reflects in my character Amrita's life in Anubhav Sir's film," she cleared the air.

 

Tags:
Taapsee PannuAmrita PritamthappadAnubhav Sinha
