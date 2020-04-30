No one like you, Rishi Kapoor: Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra and others mourn actor’s death

New Delhi: Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor died at a hospital in Mumbai on Thursday morning. He was suffering from cancer. He was taken to the hospital on Wednesday after he had some breathing problem. Rishi Kapoor’s death has shocked India. It was only on Wednesday that Irrfan Khan, another versatile actor the industry, died.

Bollywood celebs took to social media to pay tributes to the actor and paid their condolences for the family. Rishi Kapoor was married to actress Neetu Kapoor. Actor Ranbir Kapoor and jewellery designer Riddhima Kapoor Sahni are the couple’s two children.

"Heartbroken," tweeted Rajinikanth.

Heartbroken ... Rest In Peace ... my dearest friend #RishiKapoor — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) April 30, 2020

Superstar Akshay Kumar said it’s ‘heartbreaking’. “It seems like we’re in the midst of a nightmare...just heard the depressing news of Rishi Kapoor’s passing away, it’s heartbreaking. He was a legend, a great co-star and a good friend of the family. My thoughts and prayers with his family,” he tweeted.

It seems like we’re in the midst of a nightmare...just heard the depressing news of #RishiKapoor ji passing away, it’s heartbreaking. He was a legend, a great co-star and a good friend of the family. My thoughts and prayers with his family — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 30, 2020

Priyanka Chopra shared a picture with Rishi and Neetu Kapoor and wrote, “My heart is so heavy. This is the end of an era. Rishi sir, your candid heart and immeasurable talent will never be encountered again. Such a privilege to have known you even a little bit. My condolences to Neetu ma'am, Ridhima, Ranbir and the rest of the family. Rest in peace, sir.”

Ranveer Singh shared an old photo with Rishi Kapoor.

"Yesterday Irrfan Khan and now Rishi Kapoor. Gutted, sad, heartbroken," read Anushka's message.

I'm at an absolute & total loss for words.Holding this phone in disbelief. Yesterday Irrfan and now .... Gutted , sad , heartbroken .I truly believed you'll come out of this .You will be missed , Sir . RIP . Om Shanti. — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) April 30, 2020

Vicky Kaushal went down the memory lane to post his tribute:

Taapsee Pannu, who worked with Rishi Kapoor in the critically-acclaimed ‘Mulk’, posted, “Been trying to write something n I can’t put my mind n hands in sync. More like the heart in between is just not able to comprehend this. That laugh, that sense of humour, the honesty and even the bully he was, will be missed. No one like you.”

Been trying to write something n I can’t put my mind n hands in sync. More like the heart in between is just not able to comprehend this. That laugh, that sense of humour, the honesty and even the bully he was , will be missed. No one like you #RishiKapoor — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) April 30, 2020

“This is devastating,” Tusshar Kapoor said as he shared a picture of Rishi Kapoor with Randhir Kapoor, Jeetendra and Rakesh Roshan.

Anupam Kher tweeted a video of himself with Rishi Kapoor and reminisced the days spent in New York.

“With tears in my eyes, I bid this adieu..to an actor who played my brother, father and also my hero eventually..whose songs I grew up loving n dancing to..my most favourite and versatile actor..what a pity never got to meet him after n now never will. RIP Rishi Kapoor,” read Urmila Matondkar’s tribute.

Rishi Kapoor was battling cancer since 2018. He got treated in the US for a year and had returned to India in September 2019.