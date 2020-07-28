No one tagged Sunil Grover in the trending B/W challenge and so, he did this

New Delhi: Actor-comedian Sunil Grover, who famously played Gutthi in 'The Kapil Sharma Show', has cracked up the internet with his post on the trending B/W challenge. Celebs have flooded Instagram with their monochrome pictures as they participated in the 'Women Supporting Women' challenge, as a part of which actresses shared black and white pictures of themselves and further nominated other women from the film industry to take up the challenge.

While no one tagged Sunil Grover in the challenge, he still took it up and gave a hilarious twist to it. He shared a monochrome picture of himself dressed as Gutthi and wrote, "No one finds me woman enough to challenge, still I accept the B/W challenge."

Take a look:

Actress Katrina Kaif was among the first ones to drop a comment on Sunil's post and wrote, "I love you," adding a few heart emoticons. Celebs like Esha Gupta, Neha Kakkar and Vijay Verma also loved his post.

Sunil Grover's rib-tickling posts are a hit on the internet. He recently announced that he would take a break from social media but for "10-12 hours" as "too much is happening".

On the work front, Sunil Grover was last seen in Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's 'Bharat'.