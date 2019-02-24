हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lily Allen

No one wants to go out with me: Lily Allen

 Actress Lily Allen says nobody wants to go out with her because she is a "nightmare", as she says all her friends think she is busy partying with A-list stars.

No one wants to go out with me: Lily Allen

Los Angeles: Actress Lily Allen says nobody wants to go out with her because she is a "nightmare", as she says all her friends think she is busy partying with A-list stars.

"I split up with my boyfriend a couple of months ago and that`s sad. No one ever rings me anymore, ever, apart from my manager and my personal trainer now," Allen, who has daughters Ethel, seven, and Marnie, five, with her ex-husband Sam Cooper told Dolly Alderton`s "Love Stories" podcast.

She added: "People think I`m with Kate Moss and Brad Pitt, I`m just at home with my kids. No one wants to go out on the razz with me anymore because I`m a bloody nightmare."

The "Trigger Bang" hitmaker said her new relationship status last month when she appeared on another podcast and said she was single for the first time since she was 15, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

During her appearance on Dolly`s podcast, Allen also said she has been forced to flee her apartment after an old stalker tried to get in touch with her.

Tags:
Lily AllenKate MossBrad Pitt
Next
Story

Kareena Kapoor Khan on Saif Ali Khan's ex-wife Amrita Singh: I have utmost respect

Must Watch

PT4M6S

People pay tribute to martyred DSP, Army man killed in Kulgam encounter