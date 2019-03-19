Nora Fatehi and Varun Dhawan's impromptu dance on 'Dilbar' song is breaking the internet—Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood gen-next actor Varun Dhawan is currently busy working on Remo D'Souza' upcoming venture 'Street Dancer 3 D'. The film brings back the magical jodi of Varun and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead after 'ABCD 2'.

Well, the dance drama also stars 'Dilbar' girl Nora Fatehi in an important role. Recently, a video has gone viral on the internet where Nora and Varun can be seen grooving to the blockbuster 'Dilbar' track from 'Satyamev Jayate'. The song originally featured Nora and she did flaunt some of her awesome belly dance moves.

A fan club shared it on Instagram. Watch it here:

'Dilbar' song became a rage and made Nora a household name. The remix version featured in John Abraham and Manoj Bajpayee starrer movie 'Satyamev Jayate'.

Originally, it starred Sushmita Sen in Sanjay Kapoor starrer 'Sirf Tum' which released in 1999. The remix version has been sung by Neha Kakkar, Dhvani Bhanusali and Ikka.

Both Varun and Nora's dance moves are super awesome. We can clearly expect some mind-blowing dance steps in 'Street Dancer 3D'.