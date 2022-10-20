Nora Fatehi CONFESSES she slipped into depression after ugly break with Angad Bedi, says 'I cried, felt shitty....'

NEW DELHI: In the last few years, several celebrities have opened up about battling depression and revealed how and what they went through in their personal lives and what shook them so bad that they faced mental disorders. Moroccan beauty and dancer Nora Fatehi, who has carved a niche for herself and has delivered several hit items songs, also had her fair share of struggles, from dealing with heartbreak to battling depression to getting bashed for her accent. Nora, who was once in a relationship with actor Angad Bedi, had slipped into depression for almost two months after they broke up.

As per a report in Bollywoodlife, the Dilbar girl was in a relationship with actor Angad Bedi but they broke up. Their separation was ugly and it is said that Nora took a lot of time to come out of that disturbing phase.

During her appearance on the show 'By Invite Only', Nora revealed that she fought depression for 2 months and how she dealt with heartbreak, 'All girls go through (break up) at least once in their life. For me, it was a little bit difficult because it was an unexpected experience and I was broken by it. I lost my drive for 2 months. However, I must say that experience really just transformed me.'

The actress, who is known for her impeccable dancing skills, revealed that while shooting for Salman Khan-starrer 'Bharat', she was so disturbed that she sat on the bench and started crying. "I auditioned among 200/300 people, I was like, 'Nora wake up! Where is your hunger? There are hundreds and thousands of people who are talented just like you, who are good-looking, who are killing themselves to make that happen, you need to get back', and suddenly, I got my confidence back and that was it".

On the work front, Nora recently wowed her fans with her killer performance in the Hindi remake of the Sri Lankan song 'Manike' in 'Thank God' alongside Sidharth Malhotra, she is currently also busy judging reality shows. She is currently a part of the 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10' judging panel alongside Madhuri Dixit and Karan Johar.

Soon after Nora and Angad had broken up, the 'Pink' actor tied the knot in a hush-hush intimate ceremony with Neha Dhupia. The couple is blessed with two kids - Mehr Dhupia Bedi and Guriq Singh Dhupia Bedi.