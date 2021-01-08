Nora Fatehi expresses wish to marry this Bollywood heartthrob, deets inside

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
NEW DELHI: 'Dilbar Girl' Nora Fatehi is one busy bee girl. The 28-year-old has been shooting back-to-back for television shows, music videos and her upcoming film 'Bhuj: The Pride of India' in Hyderabad.

And while she often goes out to make headlines for her sensational dance moves and videos, Nora is also often quizzed about her personal life. According to media reports, the actress-model is not dating anyone presently and is absolutely single. 

Recently, the Moroccan beauty expressed her desire to walk the aisle with the nation's sweetheart Taimur Ali Khan. Nora, who appeared on a chat show, 'What Women Want', hosted by Kareena Kapoor Khan, said she would like to marry him when he grows older. 

During the chat show, Kareena told Nora that she and her husband Saif Ali Khan are in awe of her dance moves, to which Nora thanked her stating, "I am hoping that soon, when Taimur gets older, we can think about an engagement or marriage between me and him."

The statement left Kareena in splits. She then quipped, "Well, he is four. I think there is a long way to go." Nora laughed and replied, "It’s okay, I will wait."

Also Read: Dilbar Girl Nora Fatehi raises mercury with new bold video on Instagram video, check it out 

Nora was last seen on the big screen in Remo D'Souza's 'Street Dancer 3D', which hit the screens in February. She was recently seen in Guru Randhawa's music video 'Naach Meri Rani', which has crossed the 300 million mark on Youtube.

Meanwhile, her upcoming film 'Bhuj: The Pride of India', set up in the backdrop of India-Pakistan war 1971, is scheduled for a direct Disney+Hotstar release. The film features Ajay Devgn along with Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharad Kelkar, Ammy Virk and Pranitha Subhash in key roles. 

