Nora Fatehi looks like a breath of fresh air in ethnic wear—Pics

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi is often setting social media on fire with her glamorous posts. The Moroccan beauty has the looks to die for and has a huge fan base with over 6.6 million followers on Instagram. Her pics and videos often go viral and fans eagerly await the actress's uploads.

On Saturday, Nora shared yet another post on Instagram. This time, the 'Dilbar' girl was seen wearing a floral suit that she paired with bold, traditional earrings. The pictures are a delight to look at and Nora looks like a breath of fresh air.

Check out her post here:

On the work front, Nora was last seen opposite John Abraham in 'Batla House'. The film received a thumbs up from critics and the audience. It is performing well at the box office and still continues minting money.

The stunner will next be seen in 'Street Dancer 3D' which also stars Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor. Expectations from the film are soaring high already because Nora is known to be a fantastic dancer and is expected to set the screen ablaze with her dance moves yet again in the Remo D' Souza directorial