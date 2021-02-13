हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi looks like a dream as she poses with horse in these photos
Pic Courtesy: Instagram/norafatehi

New Delhi: Dancer-actress Nora Fatehi never fails to delight her fans with her scintillating pictures and intriguing posts. The Moroccan beauty recently posed with a majestic horse exuding major royal vibes. 

Taking to Instagram, Nora shared a humble message along with the elegant picture and wrote, “The horse, with beauty unsurpassed, strength immeasurable and grace unlike any other, still remains humble enough to carry a man upon his back..... Stay humble guys.” 

Have a look at Nora’s post: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

Nora is an avid social media user and has amassed a whopping 22.4 million followers on Instagram. Regaling her fans with her posts, she frequently shares glimpses of her personal and professional life

Nora recently featured in music video ‘Chhor Denge’ alongside actor Ehan Bhat. Crooned by Parampara Tandon, the revenge song has crossed 70 million views on YouTube since its release. Nora has shared many chic looks from the music video on her Instagram account. Take a look at some of them:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

Nora Fatehi made her Bollywood debut with the movie ‘Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans’ in 2014. She has worked in several regional films as well. 

In October 2020, she collaborated with Punjabi singing sensation Guru Randhawa recently for ‘Nach Meri Rani’ song, which turned out to be a chartbuster. She has also featured in hit numbers like 'Dilbar', 'Kamariya', 'Ek Toh Kum Zindagani', 'Saki Saki', 'Nachi Nachi' to name a few. 

