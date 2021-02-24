हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi opens up on her traumatic struggling days, says it was very easy to give up

Actress Nora Fatehi talking about her journey in Bollywood shared, "I cry because I think about other people like girls, who went through the same thing like me and probably gave up. It is so easy to give up. I think about the kind of people I met, who really brought me down, not just in India, everywhere. Even in Canada.""

Pic courtesy: Instagram/Nora Fatehi

New Delhi: Actress Nora Fatehi has had a roller-coaster of a journey in the entertainment industry. The 'Dilbar' star entered Bollywood with no connections and had to go through numerous traumatic experiences before making a mark in the industry. "I cry because I think about other people like girls, who went through the same thing like me and probably gave up. It is so easy to give up. I think about the kind of people I met, who really brought me down, not just in India, everywhere. Even in Canada," shared Nora in an interview with YouTuber Anas Bukhash. She shared a small video of the same on her Instagram post.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Nora, who is ethnically Moroccon and was raised up in Canada, did not have an easy childhood. Nora says that if any girl or even a guy go through what she went through, they would have been shattered and hopeless. "Losing hope is the worst thing," added the 'Dibar' girl.

Nora also shared that the kind of upbringing the parents and schools give to children does not help them to navigate the real world, which she termed as the 'jungle'. "I wish parents would instill hope and confidence and prepare them for what is out there. I wish our school system did the same thing," shares Nora.

Nora fans commenting on her Instagram post, shared hearts emojis and loving and encouraging comments."More love n power to you <emoji> keep making us proud", wrote one, "I love you Nora please don't cry again", wrote another.

Nora Fatehi enjoys a huge fan following on Instagram. She has more than 22 million followers. Nora will next be seen in Satyameva Jayate 2, which stars actor John Abraham.

