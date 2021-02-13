हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Nora Fatehi

Fans demand Nora Fatehi to star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next? Here's proof

Ruling the internet with the success of her recent song 'Chhor Denge', which imbibes a traditional Indian vibe gained a roaring response from fans, reminding of the grandeur and aura of Sanjay Leela Bhansali films.

Fans demand Nora Fatehi to star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali&#039;s next? Here&#039;s proof
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

As the maverick filmmaker, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Bhansali Production's official Instagram handle gave an ode to Kashibai's iconic character, fans flooded the comment section demanding Nora Fatehi to star in a Bhansali Production.

Kashibai was played by global star Priyanka Chopra in the epic saga Bajirao Mastani.

Kashibai was played by global star Priyanka Chopra in the epic saga Bajirao Mastani.

Ruling the internet with the success of Nora Fatehi's recent song 'Chhor Denge', which imbibes a traditional Indian vibe gained a roaring response from fans, reminding of the grandeur and aura of Sanjay Leela Bhansali films.

Donning lehengas against the backdrop of desserts, to the predominant red colour scheme of the video, 'Chhor Denge' set Nora Fatehi aptly in a leaf from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's book of films.

Exhibiting an extravaganza of emotional prowess with flawless expressions, Nora Fatehi won the hearts of the audience with her impactful performance in 'Chhor Denge' with the crux of a heart-tugging tale of vengeance.

While the comments of Bhansali's Instagram are filled with Nora's demands, even Nora Fatehi's vlog on YouTube and posts on Instagram resonate with the same feeling.

It would be an interesting treat to witness the performer in a Sanjay Leela Bhansali world.

 

 

 

