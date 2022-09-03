New Delhi: Nora Fatehi has landed in trouble again as she was questioned by Delhi Police EOW (Economic Offences Wing) in extortion case linked to conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar.

Earlier, Jacqueline Fernandez was named accused by the ED in Sukesh's 200 crore money laundering case. The next in the investigation is Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi. She s was questioned by the Delhi Police's EOW on Friday about the jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar's money laundering case.

Back in September-October, Nora's statement was recorded under section 50 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act 2002. She had stated that she received a booking for a charity event and during the same, she was gifted a Gucci Bag and an iPhone by Leena Paulose, wife of conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar.

The actress even stated that Leena had announced that Sukesh and she would gift her a brand new BMW car as a token of love of generosity.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar allegedly extorted around ₹ 215 crores from Aditi Singh and Shivender Singh, former promoters of pharmaceutical giant Ranbaxy.