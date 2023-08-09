Nora Fatehi Raises Temperature In A Plunging Bralette, Mini Skirt; Hot Video Of The 'Dilbar' Actress Goes Viral - Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood's sizzle bomb Nora Fatehi never fails to impress her fans with her bold fashion choices. She turns heads no matter what she wears and many of the netizens take fashion inspo from her. The actress dropped a bombshell on her Instagram in a blue blazer set and it has taken over the internet.

Bollywood diva Nora Fatehi is turning up the heat on Instagram with her sexy video in a very racy outfit. The 'Dilbar' fame looks sensational as she flaunted her bombshell body in a plunging bralette paired with an oversized pastel blue blazer and matching skirt. "He got 99 problems, and the biggest one is me," she wrote in the caption.

Fans flooded the comment section of the paparazzo account with heart-eye and fire emojis.

Nora has been rulings hearts ever since she delivered an electrifying performance in the recreated version of 'Dilbar' song. Apart from her killer dance moves, Nora often takes to the spotlight with her ravishing looks.

Nora made her Bollywood debut with Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans in 2014, followed by featuring in Bigg Boss 9 a year later. Her popularity in Telugu cinema began with hit songs in films such as Temper, Baahubali: The Beginning and Kick 2. She has a huge fan following on Instagram alone and has several blockbuster songs to her credit like 'Dilbar', 'Kamariya', 'O Saki Saki' and 'Garmi' to name a few.

On the work front, Nora will be seen in `100 percent`, which is directed by Sajid Khan. The film will also feature John Abraham, Shehnaaz Gill and Riteish Deshmukh. She was also seen in the song `Jedha Nasha` from Ayushmann Khurrana`s quirky thriller film `An Action Hero` which gathered massive responses for her sizzling dance.

Sometime back she wrapped up The Entertainers Tour headlined by Akshay Kumar in the US. Other actors who accompanied Nora included Disha Patani, Mouni Roy, Sonam Bajwa and Aparshakti Khurana.