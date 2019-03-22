Nora Fatehi teaches 'Dilbar' belly dance hook step to Shraddha Kapoor and it's unmissable—Watch

New Delhi: The Moroccan beauty Nora Fatehi became famous as the 'Dilbar' girl after she swooned beautifully to the rhythm of the track. The song from John Abraham and Manoj Bajpayee starrer 'Satyamev Jayate' went on to become a rage is still loved by the audiences.

Nora's belly dance moves in this remixed version grabbed a lot of eyeballs and won her accolades. Well, the 'Dilbar' girl will now be seen in Remo De'Souza's dance film titled 'Street Dancer 3D' featuring Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead.

Recently, Nora and Shraddha bonded big time and the former even taught her the hook step of his popular 'Dilbar' song. She shared the fun video on Twitter. She captioned it as: “Teaching this cutie @ShraddhaKapoor how to do the Dilbar hook step yayyy she did it.”

Teaching this cutie @ShraddhaKapoor how to do the Dilbar hook step yayyy she did it pic.twitter.com/klRr6xNHiz — Nora Fatehi (@Norafatehi) March 22, 2019

Well, Shraddha did turn out to be a good student, what say?

A few days back, Varun and Nora also grooved to the same track at a party and the video went viral.

Originally, the 'Dilbar' track starred Sushmita Sen in Sanjay Kapoor starrer 'Sirf Tum' which released in 1999. The remix version has been sung by Neha Kakkar, Dhvani Bhanusali and Ikka.