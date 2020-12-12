हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi, Terence Lewis, Geeta Kapur share heartfelt wishes for choreographer Remo D’Souza’s speedy recovery

Remo suffered a heart attack on Friday (December 11) and has been admitted to a hospital since.

Nora Fatehi, Terence Lewis, Geeta Kapur share heartfelt wishes for choreographer Remo D’Souza’s speedy recovery
Pic Courtesy: Instagram/norafatehi

New Delhi: Dance choreographers Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis and dancer-actress Nora Fatehi shared touching wishes for choreographer-filmmaker Remo D’Souza’s quick recovery.

For the unaware, Remo suffered a heart attack on Friday (December 11) and has been admitted to a hospital since.

Geeta, Terence and Remo judged the first three seasons of dance reality show ‘Dance India Dance’.

Sharing a throwback picture of himself and Remo, Terence asked his fans to pray for his friend. He captioned the post, “And very soon we will be rolling on the floor just like the old times ! They say a prayer in good faith, can move mountains! Say a special little prayer for my friend, @remodsouza tonite cause Love, Faith & Will is all we need ! Bounce back brother kyunki bahut machane hai abhi ! #powerofbelief #jhadukijhappi #dost.”

 

Geeta also took to Instagram praying for Remo’s speedy recovery. She wrote,“Lots of love ... abundance of prayers for ur safe and speedy recovery my dearest darling @remodsouza ... chotte jaldi theek hoke phirse pareshaan karne ka mauka dena ... love u ... stay blessed and get well soon on behalf of not only me but all those also who love u but can’t reach u directly. Stay strong @lizelleremodsouza.”

Check her post here.

Nora who starred in Remo’s directorial ‘Street Dancer 3D’ posted a message for him on her story. She wrote, "Thank god you are recovering! You gave us a scare! Our prayers are with you and your family, sir! So glad to hear you are safe! Let's stay positive please pray for the entire family". 

Remo has directed ‘Race 3’, ‘ABCD 2’, ‘A Flying Jatt’ to name a few. Besides ‘Dance India Dance’, he has also judged dance reality shows 'Dance Plus' and 'Jhalak Dikhlaja'.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Nora FatehiRemo D'SouzaGeeta KapurTerence LewisRemo D'Souza heart attack
Next
Story

Punit Pathak and Nidhi Moony Singh’s wedding pictures go viral - Take a look
  • 98,26,775Confirmed
  • 1,42,628Deaths

Full coverage

  • 6,65,70,434Confirmed
  • 15,29,330Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT10M16S

Badhir News: Special show for hearing impaired, Dec 12, 2020