Nora Fatehi turns up the heat in a black body-hugging gown—See pic

New Delhi: The Moroccan beauty Nora Fatehi is now famous as the 'Dilbar' girl. The stunning actress's career took a major high after her sizzling belly dance in 'Dilbar' song from John Abraham and Manoj Bajpayee starrer 'Satyamev Jayate' became viral.

She got accolades for her dance moves and the song became a chartbuster. Soon, she was showered with good movie offers and looks like the girl is super busy with interesting assignments.

Also, not to forget her solid presence on social media. Nora has a fan following of over 3.9 million on Instagram. She recently posted a stunning picture of hers from a photoshoot and we must say she looks drop dead gorgeous. Check it out here:

Nora can be seen donning a black body-hugging gown with bold red lips making her look simply breathtaking.

On the work front, she is busy working on ace choreographer turned director Remo D'Souza's dance movie titled 'Street Dancer 3D' starring Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor.

Also, she will be seen in superstar Salman Khan starrer 'Bharat' which will hit the screens on Eid, June 5, 2019. It has been helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar.