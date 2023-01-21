Nora Fatehi was jealous of Jacqueline Fernandez, would call me 10 times a day, claims conman Sukesh in new letter

NEW DELHI: Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, who is currently lodged in Delhi's Mandoli jail in connection with Rs 200 crore money laundering case, has released a new letter through his lawyer and accused actress Nora Fatehi of being jealous of Jacqueline Fernandez. In his letter, Sukesh claimed that Nora brainwashed him constantly against Jacqueline Fernandez and allegedly wanted him to leave her. He further claimed that Nora would call him at least 10 times a day and even wanted him to date her.

Sukesh further alleged in the letter that Nora allegedly changed her statement before the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) as it was different from her first statement given to the Enforcement Directorate. "The entire statement is changed and now stories are being made, and the same can be very well verified and compared with the chargesheet by the ED and now the EOW," Sukesh said in the letter.

NORA DEMANDED CAR, BAGS, JEWELLERY, HUGE MONEY, CLAIMS SUKESH CHANDRASEKHAR

Sukesh further added, "Nora claims that she did not want a car, or she did not take it for herself is a very big lie, as she was after my life that her car had to be changed, as the 'CLA' that she had looked very cheap, so then me and her selected car I have her, and the chats and screenshots are very well with the ED, so there is no lie at all, in fact, I wanted to give her Range rover, but as the car was not available in stock she wanted in urgent, I gave her the BMW S series, which she kept using for a long time, as she was a non- Indian, she asked me to register it on the name of her best friend’s husband Bobby's name. Me and Nora never had a professional transaction, as she is claiming except for once that she attended an event hosted by my concern foundation, for which official payment was made to her agency." He further claims the statement shows how Fatehi is 'manipulating' with 'malafide' intentions.

Sukesh said that Nora would send him pictures of luxury bags from Hermes and jewellery which he gave her. He mentioned in the letter that Nora would not be able to produce bills of her Hermes bags, as none of them has been purchased by her.

SUKESH CLAIMS NORA FATEHI WAS JEALOUS OF JACQUELINE



Accusing Nora of being jealous with Jacqueline, he claimed that the 'Dilbar' girl would constantly brainwash him trying to make him leave Jacqueline and start dating her. He alleged Fatehi would try calling him 'at least 10 times a day," and would continue to call him if he didn’t answer. He further claimed that since 'he and Jacqueline were in a serious relationship', he began avoiding Nora Fatehi.

"As I and Jacqueline were in a serious relationship, I started avoiding Nora, but she kept irritating me by calling and also, asking me to help bobby in setting up a music production company which I did. Also she kept sending me multiple pictures of Hermes bags and jewellery that she wanted, which I obliged by giving her, which she was using till date. Ask her to produce one bill of the Hermes bag that she has," he wrote adding that Fatehi would fail to show the bills as the bag costed more than Rs 2 crore," he said.

He also claimed that Nora took a large amount from him to purchase a property for her family in Casablanca, Morocco.

He also denied recent allegations made by actors Nikki Tamboli and Chahhatt Khanna and called them 'cheap tricks'. "With these women in my association, were only professional as they were supposed to act in my production under the LS film banner. I had no romantic association as news alleged by them, as their statement before the Enforcement Directorate, nine months ago was completely different which can be seen by media to be certain if I am lying. So this new statement given by them before EOW is only to save their skin and to grab publicity in the media, I have no fear to agree with the truth, but this new story is very funny after 9 months, I appeal to the media to verify the ED charge sheet statement and now new EOW charge sheet statement which will clearly show how these two Nikki and Chahath are lying," read the letter.

NORA FATEHI's CRIMINAL COMPLAINT AGAINST JACQUELINE FERNANDEZ

Nora Fatehi, in her complaint against Jacqueline, said that 'she has a pristine reputation apart from a rapidly progressing career which has quite obviously threatened her rivals who are unable to compete with her on fair footing'. The Delhi court will hear the criminal complaint filed by Nora against Jacqueline on March 25.

In her statement, Nora had told the ED that Chandrashekar's wife Leena Maria Paul (Leena Paulose) had invited her to a charity event at a five-star hotel in Chennai, in December 2020, and she was offered a new iPhone, a Gucci bag and a BMW car. She had said the car was given to her brother-in-law who sold the luxury vehicle in February 2021 due to 'some financial issues.'

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)