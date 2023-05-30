Nora Fatehi Wears Stunning Ball Gown, Steals The Show In Her Svelte Look - Pics

New Delhi: Nora Fatehi is one such actress and dancer who never misses a chance to stun her fans. The actress has undoubtedly come a long way with her sheer hard work. She stuns her fans in her outfits whenever she steps out for parties or promotions. Today, the actress dropped gorgeous pictures in a sizzling ball gown and these have taken over the internet.

In her recent pictures, the glamorous diva is turning up the heat in an embellished dress. She shared the BTS shots from her recent show in Dubai where she slayed in Manish Malhotra's outfit. She looks stunning in an extraordinary ball gown. The outfit is highlighting her svelte look and classy cleavage. Taking the pictures to Instagram, Nora wrote, "Backstage madness with a 50’s touch"

Earlier, she dropped a video while walking the ramp in the same gown and fans are stunned. "Show stopping for @manishmalhotra05 It was a lovely experience thank you so much! U and ur team were so hardworking, dynamic, professional and most importantly kind to me! The dress made me feel like a princess" she wrote in the caption. Fans have flooded the comment section with heart-eye and fire emojis. Many also called the actress 'Gorgeous' and 'Elegant.'

Earlier this week, for IIFA Awards 2023 Nora Fatehi mesmerised the red carpet with her show-stopping red latex off-shoulder gown, making a bold fashion statement. Nora's absolute stunner of a look perfectly captured the essence of elegance and confidence, making her a true fashion sensation at the award ceremony.

On the work front, Nora will be seen in `100 percent`, which is directed by Sajid Khan. The film will also feature John Abraham, Shehnaaz Gill and Riteish Deshmukh. She was recently seen in the song `Jedha Nasha` from Ayushmann Khurrana`s quirky thriller film `An Action Hero` in which gathered massive responses for her sizzling dance.

The Moroccan beauty also performed at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar at the fan fest and the closing ceremony. At her performance during the fanfest, she even waved the Indian flag. Nora became popular after her dance in ‘Dilbar Dilbar’ song from ‘Satyamev Jayate’.