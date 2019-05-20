close

Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi's airport look will drive away your Monday morning blues—Pics

Nora Fatehi&#039;s airport look will drive away your Monday morning blues—Pics
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi grabs the limelight whenever she steps out in public. The leggy lass shot to fame with the song 'Dilbar' and her fan following has been growing ever since. She is an avid social media user and keeps her fans hooked by updating them about her life on a regular basis.

Nora shows off her trendy yet super comfy airport look in the latest Instagram post.

Check it out here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi) on

The actress was headed to Dubai when she uploaded the pic by captioning it as, “Next stop Dubai #Sd3

@ekaco

@vani2790”

The Moroccan dancer-actress has plum deals in her kitty as of now. She is in Dubai to shoot for her upcoming dance film 'Street Dancer 3D' with Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor. The film is being helmed by Remo D Souza and is expected to have Nora wowing us all with her killer dance moves once again.

She will also re-unite with her 'Satyameva Jayate' co-star John Abraham for 'Batla House'.

More recently, Nora will be seen in Salman Khan- Katrina Kaif starrer 'Bharat'. The film has been helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and will arrive in theatres on June 5.

