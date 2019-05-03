close

Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi's latest Instagram post is a flowery affair—Pic inside

Nora is gearing up to light the silver screen ablaze with her presence in various films.

Nora Fatehi&#039;s latest Instagram post is a flowery affair—Pic inside

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi is a stunner in every sense and leaves us awe-struck with every new social media post. Nora, who is also known to be a fantastic dancer, took to Instagram on Friday and shared a picture that will make you smile the moment you see it.

The picture has the Moroccan dancer-actress flaunting her million dollar smile with a flower tucked in her long tresses. The floral print outfit that she is wearing makes the entire picture a flowery affair.

Check it out here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi) on

Nora has plum deals in her kitty and is gearing up to light the silver screen ablaze with her presence in various films.

She will soon be seen in 'Bharat' which is one of the biggest releases this year. The film stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles and has been helmed by ace filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar.

Nora will share screen space with John Abraham in 'Batla House'. This marks the duo's second film after 'Satyameva Jayate' that released in 2018.

The gorgeous actress also has Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor starrer 'Street Dancer' in the pipeline.

With such interesting projects up her sleeve, we wonder what the actress will bring on silver screens!

Nora FatehiNora Fatehi picsNora Fatehi InstagramBharatSalman Khan
