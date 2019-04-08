हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi's red hot dance performance at Zee Cine Awards is breaking the internet—Watch

Nora's exemplary dancing skills have always hogged the limelight. 

Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: The sizzling Moroccan beauty Nora Fatehi, better known as the 'Dilbar' girl recently performed on stage at the Zee Cine Awards 2019 and it was a one rocking night. The stunner of an actress wore a bright red outfit and danced like no one's watching.

Nora shared a glimpse of her dance act on social media. She wrote: “Baby Naah @zeecineawards @zeecineawards.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi) on

Nora's exemplary dancing skills have always hogged the limelight. Be it her sensational song 'Dilbar' from John Abraham and Manoj Bajpayee starrer 'Satyamev Jayate' or another chartbuster 'Kamariya' from Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao starrer 'Stree'—all fetched her rave reviews.

Nora has a fan following of over 3.9 million on Instagram and is an avid user of the medium.

On the work front, she is busy working on ace choreographer turned director Remo D'Souza's dance movie titled 'Street Dancer 3D' starring Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor.

Also, she will be seen in superstar Salman Khan starrer 'Bharat' which will hit the screens on Eid, June 5, 2019. It has been helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

 

