हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Arjun Kapoor

Not all heroes wear capes: Arjun Kapoor lauds healthcare workers fighting COVID-19

Arjun Kapoor took to Twitter to share the doodle that featured a doctor, a nurse, and a medical staff taking care of an elderly person.

Not all heroes wear capes: Arjun Kapoor lauds healthcare workers fighting COVID-19

New Delhi: Sharing a doodle that said `not all heroes wear capes,` actor Arjun Kapoor on Monday applauded the healthcare workers of the country who are fighting to combat COVID-19.

The `Panipat` actor took to Twitter to share the doodle that featured a doctor, a nurse, and a medical staff taking care of an elderly person.

The doodle was titled `not all heroes wear capes` and an additional text on it read, `Front-line health workers are working round the clock to keep us safe & healthy. True Heroes.`

Kapoor also urged others to stand up and applaud the healthcare workers for their unwavering determination.

"Bowing down to health workers today for their tremendous efforts to #FightCovid19! They work 24/7, through the year to deliver critical services like immunization across the country," he tweeted.

"Let`s stand #Together4Health and applaud their unwavering grit and determination!" his tweet further read.

The `2 States` actor has been posting on social media to raise awareness about different issues related to the coronavirus ever since the crisis began in the country.

Kapoor has several times posted on social media asking people to not abandon their pets due to coronavirus and has also urged people to take all necessary precautions to prevent the spread of the highly contagious virus.

 

Tags:
Arjun KapoorCOVID-19Coronavirus
Next
Story

Entertainment news: When an old man in Himalayas recognised Kate Winslet as Titanic girl
Corona Meter
  • 28380Confirmed
  • 6362Discharged
  • 886Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT4M38S

DNA: Lockdown ‘relaxation’ after May 3 but terms and conditions will apply