Shekhar Suman

Not easy for SRK, Gauri: Shekhar Suman reacts to Aryan Khan's drug case

Shekhar Suman remembers that Shah Rukh Khan was the only actor who personally came to him to give his condolences after he learned that the actor-comedian 11-year son had died.

Not easy for SRK, Gauri: Shekhar Suman reacts to Aryan Khan&#039;s drug case
Pic courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actor Shekhar Suman has come out in support of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan after their son Aryan Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in an alleged drugs party on a cruise ship on October 2 night.

Taking to his (unverified) Twitter handle, Shekhar wrote, "My heart goes out to Shahrukh Khan and Gauri Khan. As a parent, I can totally understand what they are going through. It's not easy for parents to go through this kind of torment and ordeal no matter what."

He also recalled how SRK personally came to meet him after the death of his 11-year-old son.

"When I lost my elder son Aayush at age 11, Shahrukh Khan was the only actor who came to me personally while I was shooting at Film City, hugged me and conveyed his condolences. I am extremely pained to know what he must be going through as a father," Shekhar added.

As per the NCB, Aryan along with others have been booked under Section 8C, 20B, 27 (Punishment for consumption of any narcotic drug or psychotropic substance) and 35 (Presumption of culpable mental state) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS Act).

A Mumbai Magistrate court had on Thursday sent Aryan and seven others to judicial custody for 14 days. His bail plea was denied by a Mumbai Court on Friday.

