Not from a broken family, says Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan as she talks about battle with depression, 'her privileges'

New Delhi: Superstar Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan, who earlier shared her battle with depression, has posted another video on Instagram, wherein she spoke about how she tried to figure out the reasons behind her condition despite having all the "privileges". In the video, she also spoke about her parents - Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta's divorce - and being sexually abused at a young age, besides other challenges.

"I never spoke to anyone about anything because I assumed that my privilege meant I should handle my stuff on my own, or if there was something bigger, it would make people need a better answer than “I don’t know," read an except from her 10-minute long video, which begins on the "privileges she got by being Aamir Khan's daughter" but still being depressed. She explains what she went through and how she coped up with her state of mind and then begins to talk about her parents' divorce.

"When I was small, my parents got divorced. But to me didn't seem like something that would traumatise me because my parents' divorce was amicable. It didn't scar me. They are friends, the whole family is still friends. We are not a broken family by any means," Ira shared.

She further revealed that when she was all of six, she was diagnosed with tuberculosis, but even that didn't make her "feel horrible."

Ira Khan then adds, "When I was 14, I was sexually abused. That was slightly an odd situation in the sense that I didn't know what that person was doing and if they knew what they were doing. It wasn't happening every day. So it took me a year to be sure that they knew what they are doing and that is what they are doing and immediately I wrote my parents an email and got myself out of the situation. Once I was out of the situation, and once I was out of that situation, I didn't feel bad anymore. I wasn't scared. I felt like this is not happening to me anymore and it's over. And I moved on and let go. It was not something that has scarred me for life and something that could make me feel bad."

Watch the video here:

In the previous video, Ira had said, "Hi, I'm depressed. I have been for more than four years now. I've been to a doctor and I'm clinically depressed. I'm doing much better now. For over a year now, I wanted to do something for mental health, but I wasn't sure what to do. So, I have decided to take you on a journey, my journey and see what happens. Hopefully, we will get to know ourselves better, understand mental illness better."

Ira and Junaid are Aamir's children with his first wife Reena Dutta.

Ira Khan stepped into showbiz by making her directorial debut in 2019 with the stage production 'Euripides' Medea'.