‘Not The Business, It’s Strictly Personal’: Shah Rukh Khan Thanks Fans For Pathaan’s Massive Success

New Delhi: Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ is doing wonders at the box office ever since its release. Even weeks after its release, the film continues to mint money at the box office. Now thanking his fans for showering immense love on ‘Pathaan’, SRK took to Twitter and wrote that it is not just the business, but also a personal victory for him.

“ITS NOT THE BUSINESS….ITS STRICTLY PERSONAL”. Making ppl smile & entertaining them is our business & if we don’t take it personally….it will never fly. Thanks to all who gave Pathaan love & all who worked on the film & proved ki mehnat lagan aur bharosa abhi Zinda Hai. Jai Hind,” he wrote on the micro-blogging platform.

Fans hailed Shah Rukh Khan for the post and shared their views in the comments section. “Thank YOU and the Pathaan team for an amazing experience. I’m so happy to have been a part of this fantastic time. And so overjoyed for you and your family for its success,” a user commented. “Yes, you absolutely nailed it with Pathaan. Keep entertaining us like this only. We felt more lucky nd happy that we were able to see you on big screen again after such a long gap. We missed you,” another user commented.

“ITS NOT THE BUSINESS….ITS STRICTLY PERSONAL”. Making ppl smile & entertaining them is our business & if we don’t take it personally….it will never fly. Thanks to all who gave Pathaan love & all who worked on the film & proved ki mehnat lagan aur bharosa abhi Zinda Hai.Jai Hind March 8, 2023

Also starring John Abraham and Deepika Padukone, ‘Pathaan’ has emerged as Number 1 Hindi film in India and has crossed the box office collections of SS Rajamouli’s ‘Baahubali: The Conclusion’. Prior to the release of `Pathaan`, there was a boycott campaign against the film on Deepika Padukone’s saffron-coloured outfit in ‘Besharam Rang’ song. However, all this did not affect its box office numbers as `Pathaan` received a massive response from viewers.

‘Pathaan’ marks Shah Rukh Khan’s return to the movies after a long hiatus of four years. He was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s ‘Zero’ in 2018 alongside Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma, however, it had failed to impress the audience.