‘Not Your Usual Superhero’: Tiger Shroff Celebrates 8 Years Of ‘A Flying Jatt'

Action star Tiger Shroff marked eight years of his superhero film 'A Flying Jatt' with a celebratory post on Instagram.

Reflecting on the film's unique take on the superhero genre, Tiger shared a sketch of his character with the caption “8 years of A Flying Jatt” and added, “Not your usual superhero.”

Released in 2016 and directed by Remo D'Souza, the film featured Tiger as Aman Dhillon, a martial arts instructor who unexpectedly gains superpowers from a sacred tree.

Alongside Tiger, the movie starred Jacqueline Fernandez and Nathan Jones, delivering a fresh take on the superhero narrative with a blend of humor and action.

Tiger Shroff first made waves in Bollywood with his 2012 debut 'Heropanti,' quickly establishing himself as an action star. Following that, he starred in 'Baaghi' in 2016, a film set in the backdrop of a martial arts school, alongside Shraddha Kapoor and Sudheer Babu.

Tiger continued his successful collaboration with director Sabbir Khan in the 2017 dance film 'Munna Michael.' His action-packed journey continued with the 2018 release of 'Baaghi 2,' a spiritual sequel to 'Baaghi,' where he starred opposite Disha Patani.

In 2019, Tiger showcased his versatility in 'Student Of The Year 2,' playing a college student competing in an annual school championship.

The same year, he appeared in the blockbuster action thriller 'War,' alongside Hrithik Roshan, directed by Siddharth Anand, further solidifying his reputation as a bankable action hero. In 2020, he returned for the third installment of the 'Baaghi' franchise, again alongside Shraddha Kapoor.

Looking ahead, after his recent appearance in the action film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan,' Tiger will be seen in the upcoming projects 'Eagle' and 'Singham Again,' continuing his streak of high-octane roles.