close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
mrinal mukherjee

Noted Bengali actor-singer Mrinal Mukherjee dies at 74

He had also acted in several Bengali TV serials and was a known face in Bengali theatre as well.

Noted Bengali actor-singer Mrinal Mukherjee dies at 74
Pic Courtesy: TV show still

Kolkata: Veteran film and TV actor Mrinal Mukherjee died at a city hospital, family sources said Wednesday. He was 74.

Mukherjee, who was suffering from cancer besides liver problems, had been admitted to the hospital on Monday and died on Tuesday afternoon, the sources said.

He is survived by his daughter singer Jo Jo Mukherjee, a second daughter model Tina Mukherjee and a son actor Debopriyo Mukherjee, family sources said.

Mukherjee had worked for over five decades in the Bengali film industry and acted in films like 'Dui Bon', 'Chhuti', 'Shriman Prithviraj' and more recently 'Byomkesh' and 'Chiriakhana'.

He had also acted in several Bengali TV serials and was a known face in Bengali theatre as well.

Actor-Director Parambrata Chatterjee tweeted "very sad to hear about the passing away of the veteran actor Mrinal Mukherjee."

Jo Jo said Mukherjee had last acted in the TV serial 'Joy Kali Kolkattawali'. He had also acted in the popular serial 'Amlaki'.

She said her father was also a singer and was her first inspiration to pursue music. 

 

Tags:
mrinal mukherjeemrinal mukherjee deadBengali actorCancerLiver disease
Next
Story

Mother's Day special: How these new-age moms are fighting their own battles

Must Watch

PT14M13S

5W1H: Watch top news with research and latest updates, 08 May, 2019