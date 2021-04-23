हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
COVID-19

Noted music composer Shravan Rathod of Nadeem-Shravan fame dies due to COVID-19

Shravan Rathod was admitted to SL Raheja hospital in Mumbai in a "critical" condition after testing positive for COVID-19. He breathed his last on Thursday. 

Noted music composer Shravan Rathod of Nadeem-Shravan fame dies due to COVID-19
File Photo

New Delhi: Music Composer Shravan Rathod, of famous music director duo Nadeem-Shravan, passed away on Thursday (April 22) due to COVID-19 related complications.

He was admitted to SL Raheja hospital in Mumbai in a "critical" condition after testing positive for COVID-19. He breathed his last in the hospital.

"He passed away around 10:15 PM tonight. Please pray for his soul," his son, musician Sanjeev Rathod, told PTI.

Popular music composer, Shravan Rathod of Nadeem-Shravan duo fame tested COVID-19 positive and was admitted to a city hospital in Mumbai after serious complications. Sanjeev had informed that the veteran composer was 'critical'.

"He had tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted to SL Raheja hospital in Mahim. He is extremely critical right now. He has other comorbidities also. Doctors have said they would keep him under observation for the next 24 hours. Please pray for his recovery," Sanjeev Rathod had said.

Nadeem-Shravan composed super hit music in Bollywood during the 90s golden era. From Aashiqui, Saajan, Parde to Raja Hindustani - the duo made some classics. Post their split, Nadeem and Shravan collaborated one more time for David Dhawan's Do Knot Disturb in 2009.

