Shravan of Nadeem-Shravan duo put on ventilator, lyricist Sameer says 'pray to god'

New Delhi: Popular music composer, Shravan Rathod of Nadeem-Shravan duo fame tested COVID-19 positive and was admitted to a city hospital in Mumbai after serious complications. His son musician Sanjeev Rathod said that the veteran composer is currently 'critical'.

The 66-year-old composer Shravan Rathod is currently under observation at SL Raheja hospital, his son, musician Sanjeev Rathod told PTI. "He had tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted to SL Raheja hospital in Mahim. He is extremely critical right now. He has other comorbidities also. Doctors have said they would keep him under observation for the next 24 hours. Please pray for his recovery," Sanjeev Rathod said.

Dr Kirti Bhushan, who is overseeing Shravan Rathod's treatment at the hospital, told ETimes, "Shravan Rathod is on ventilator support and his condition is critical. There is a bit of heart enlargement and his pumping has been affected. We are taking the necessary steps for the same. We have made a medical team of physicians, cardiologists, a diabetologist and an intensivist, all of who are overseeing his care."

Lyricist and close friend Sameer Anjaan told ETimes, "Shravan is diabetic and with this infection, his lungs have been totally infected. He has also developed heart issues, please pray to God almighty for his speedy recovery.''

Reportedly, the BMC officials will visit Shravan' house to test his wife for the deadly novel coronavirus infection.

Musician Nadeem Saifi also took to Instagram and requested fans to pray for Shravan Rathod. Rathod. "With folded hands I am requesting all our friends and fans around the world to pray for the speedy recovery of my partner Shravan who at the moment is in a critical condition in a Mumbai hospital," he wrote.

Nadeem-Shravan composed superhit music in Bollywood during the 90s golden era. From Aashiqui, Saajan, Parde to Raja Hindustani - the duo made some classics. Post their split, Nadeem and Shravan collaborated one more time for David Dhawan's Do Knot Disturb in 2009.

Here's wishing Shravan Rathod a speedy recovery!

