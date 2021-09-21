Nothing, just Deepika Padukone 'burning calories' with PV Sindhu on a regular day - VIDEO

New Delhi: Bollywood stunner Deepika Padukone's love for badminton is known to all. The stunner recently took to Instagram and shared a fun video with Badminton ace, who won the bronze medal in women's singles at the Tokyo Olympics this year.

Deepika Padukone wrote in the caption: Just a regular day in my life…Burning calories with @pvsindhu1!

Dippy darling played badminton at the national level and might have pursued it further professionally had she not switched to modelling and finally to acting.

A few days back, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were spotted on a dinner date with PV Sindhu and we must say the Olympic medallist looked stunning in a glam white dress.

With their recent outings and social media posts, fans are wondering if Deepika will feature in a Sindhu's biopic? However, nothing has been confirmed as yet and no announcement made in this regard.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will be seen in the Hindi adaptation of the 2015 Hollywood film The Intern, Fighter opposite Hrithik Roshan and Pathan with Shah Rukh Khan.

She also has an untitled venture by Shakun Batra co-starring Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi.