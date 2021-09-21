हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Deepika Padukone

Nothing, just Deepika Padukone 'burning calories' with PV Sindhu on a regular day - VIDEO

Dippy darling played badminton at the national level and might have pursued it further professionally had she not switched to modelling and finally to acting.

Nothing, just Deepika Padukone &#039;burning calories&#039; with PV Sindhu on a regular day - VIDEO
Pic Courtesy: Viral Bhayani

New Delhi: Bollywood stunner Deepika Padukone's love for badminton is known to all. The stunner recently took to Instagram and shared a fun video with Badminton ace, who won the bronze medal in women's singles at the Tokyo Olympics this year.

Deepika Padukone wrote in the caption: Just a regular day in my life…Burning calories with @pvsindhu1!

Dippy darling played badminton at the national level and might have pursued it further professionally had she not switched to modelling and finally to acting.

A few days back, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were spotted on a dinner date with PV Sindhu and we must say the Olympic medallist looked stunning in a glam white dress. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sindhu Pv (@pvsindhu1)

With their recent outings and social media posts, fans are wondering if Deepika will feature in a Sindhu's biopic? However, nothing has been confirmed as yet and no announcement made in this regard. 

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will be seen in the Hindi adaptation of the 2015 Hollywood film The Intern, Fighter opposite Hrithik Roshan and Pathan with Shah Rukh Khan.

She also has an untitled venture by Shakun Batra co-starring Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Deepika PadukonePV Sindhudeepika padukone badmintonbadmintonPV Sindhu biopic
Next
Story

My fitness journey has changed the way people look at me: Arjun Kapoor

Must Watch

PT7M37S

Bollywood Breaking: Actor Kartik Aaryan wanders the way, the police asks for a selfie ahead of helping