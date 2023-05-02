Nothing, Just Nora Fatehi Looking Super Hot In Her Latest Photoshoot Wearing Black Gym Bralette And Shorts

New Delhi: Expect Nora Fatehi to take the internet by storm with her high-end fashion and glamourous looks. This time, ditching her gowns and dresses, Nora posed in hardcore gym wear in black. Dropping a few pictures from her photoshoot, the Moroccan beauty shared a sneak-peek of her latest brand shoot in a black bralette and shorts - cult collection for workout wear.

Nora Fatehi took to Instagram and wrote: Let me see if u can run it.. @cultfitofficial @rahuljhangiani @amitthakur_hair @reshmaamerchant. Many fans commented on her timeline and praised her for her looks. One person wrote: Kis kisko CRUSH hai nora mam pe o like kare while another person said: Fully hotness

A few days back, she hogged attention for her pictures in an embellished dress.

On the work front, she recently wrapped up The Entertainers Tour headlined by Akshay Kumar in the US. Other actors who accompanied Nora included Disha Patani, Mouni Roy, Sonam Bajwa and Aparshakti Khurana.

Nora will be seen in `100 percent`, which is directed by Sajid Khan. The film will also feature John Abraham, Shehnaaz Gill and Riteish Deshmukh. She was also seen in the song `Jedha Nasha` from Ayushmann Khurrana`s quirky thriller film `An Action Hero` in which gathered massive responses for her sizzling dance.

Nora made her Bollywood debut with Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans in 2014, followed by featuring in Bigg Boss 9 a year later. She has a huge fan following on Instagram alone and has several blockbuster songs to her credit like 'Dilbar', 'Kamariya', 'O Saki Saki' and 'Garmi' to name a few.