Nushrat Bharucha opens up on her battle with depression

New Delhi: Famous as the 'Punchnama' girl, the 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' actress Nushrat Bharucha is currently basking in the success of her latest release 'Dream Girl' starring Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead.

In an interview with Pinkvilla.com, the actress opened up on her battle with depression. While talking about it, she revealed how she coped up with the low phase in her life and what kept her going. “I think people around me; friends and family, someone who can silently exist with you in your silence. There was just a voice in me that I will get through this. If that was not there, then it would have been a serious problem. I kept believing in things will get better the next day. Keeping that faith, I would get through the day”, she said.

Nushrat has some meaty roles in her kitty. She will be seen in 'Turram Khan' helmed by Hansal Mehta co-starring Rajkummar Rao. Also, she has 'Hurdang' in the pipeline.