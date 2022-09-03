NewsLifestylePeople
NUSHRRATT BHARUCCHA

Nushrratt Bharuccha enjoys sunset in Uzbekistan while shooting for her next

Recently, the actress took to her Instagram showing the scenic beauty she is shooting at. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Sep 03, 2022, 03:23 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Nushrratt Bharuccha is one of the top actors in Bollywood today. Currently, she is in Uzbekistan shooting for her upcoming Film.
  • Recently, the actress took to her Instagram showing the scenic beauty she is shooting at.

Trending Photos

Nushrratt Bharuccha enjoys sunset in Uzbekistan while shooting for her next

New Delhi: Nushrratt Bharuccha is one of the top actors in Bollywood today. Currently, she is in Uzbekistan shooting for her upcoming Film. 

Recently, the actress took to her Instagram showing the scenic beauty she is shooting at. Looks like Nushrratt is having an aesthetic time as she dances to the tunes of 'Suraj ki Baahon mein' amidst the sunset, enjoying it to the core in her latest videos she has shared. 

On the work front, the actress was last seen in 'Janhit Mein Jaari', where she took on the challenging role of selling condoms in the small town of MP in Janhit Mein Jaari. Her performance is more powerful than ever and we can most certainly say that the actress deserves humongous credit for the same. She was highly appreciated by the critics and the audience. 

After her shoot in Uzbekistan, the actress is all set to shoot for her much-awaited film Chorri 2 in November reprising the role of Minal, also we are awaiting her to be seen in Ram Setu.

Live Tv

Nushrratt BharucchaNushrratt Bharuccha upcoming moviesNushrratt Bharuccha shootingNushrratt Bharuccha videoNushrratt Bharuccha dance

Trending news

DNA Video
UP TO BIHAR... Demand for survey of madrasas
DNA Video
Mahabharat on madrasas, opposition flared up on the orders of Yogi government.
DNA Video
Namaste India: Will run madrassa, not show paper?
DNA Video
DNA: Desi 'plastic surgery' of fingerprints
DNA Video
DNA: Will 3 weekly off make you smart or lazy?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: More than half of doctors in India are fake!
DNA Video
DNA: INS Vikrant's indigenous revolution at sea
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 2, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Will run madrasas but not willing to show documents?
DNA Video
DNA: Twitter’s new Edit Tweet feature