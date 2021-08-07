Nushrratt Bharuccha hospitalised after vertigo attack, says her blood pressure dropped to 65/55!

New Delhi: Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha is not doing too well on the health front as recently she had to be taken to the hospital from the sets of a Luv Ranjan film. All shooting for the film has been stalled temporarily in light of Nushrratt's poor health.

In an interview with a leading daily, Nushrratt spoke about the whole ordeal in detail. It all started when she had to take a day off from shooting as she felt under the weather. The actress thought she would recover with a day's rest so the next day she showed up on the set. However, she had a vertigo attack after which she was immediately rushed to Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai. She was so weak, she said, that she needed a wheelchair to take her upstairs in the hospital.

She told ETimes, "The doctors diagnosed it as a vertigo attack which has perhaps happened due to stress. The pandemic has had a toll on everybody- emotionally, physically and financially."

"I was staying in a hotel while shooting this film. The hotel was close to the set. In today's times, I felt that this would be good as it would save the time I would take to reach the set from my house. One day, after about three weeks of shooting, I felt very weak and I excused myself from the shoot. I thought I would be okay in a day or so but the next day was equally bad. I reported on the set but a few minutes later, it all went spiralling downward. I could not do anything. They decided to rush me to Hinduja Hospital (Mumbai) and when I reached there, I was still worse. I needed a wheelchair to be taken upstairs. My blood pressure by then had dropped to 65/55," she added.

"By then, Mom and Dad had arrived at the hospital. The next 6-7 days were very bad. I did not get hospitalised; I am taking medicines at home. A full check-up has been done and I am okay. I have taken leave for about 7 days more from today. The doctor has advised 15 days of complete rest," the 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2' actress concluded.

On the work front, Nushrratt will be next seen in 'Ram Setu', 'Hurdang', 'Chhorii' and the unannounced project.