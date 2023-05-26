topStoriesenglish2614116
NewsLifestylePeople
NUSHRRATT BHARUCCHA

Nushrratt Bharuccha Leaves Sonakshi Sinha And Vijay Varma Behind, Tops This Week's Popular Indian Celeb List by IMDb

Bharuccha was last seen in 'Chhatrapati' which was recently released. The actress gave an incredible performance in the film.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 26, 2023, 11:26 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Nushrratt Bharuccha Leaves Sonakshi Sinha And Vijay Varma Behind, Tops This Week's Popular Indian Celeb List by IMDb

New Delhi: Nushrratt Bharuccha is one of the most talented actresses in Bollywood today. Time and again, she has proved herself by delivering terrific performances in films like Chhorii, Pyaar Ka Punchnama, and many more. Recently, IMDb released a list of popular celebrities which Nushrratt Bharuccha topped. The actress left several Bollywood veterans and A-listers behind, making a space for herself. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by IMDb India (@imdb_in)

The list also includes actors like Rani Mukherji, Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma amongst many others. Bharuccha was last seen in 'Chhatrapati' which was recently released. The actress gave an incredible performance in the film. The film also had foot-tapping dance numbers, like 'Bareilly ke Bazaar,' 'Gamey Gamey' and 'Window Talle', where the actress clearly made heads turn. 

The actress received praise for her portrayal in the layered horror thriller 'Chhori,' and she is now filming for the sequel. In recent years, the actress has provided a number of well-received performances to both audiences and critics. 

Other than 'Chhorri 2,' she has an interesting lineup of films, she also has 'Akelli' in the pipeline, which is another solo lead film by the actress.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The world chained by 'modern slavery'
DNA Video
DNA: 21 lakh liters of water pumped out for officer's mobile
DNA Video
DNA: When Guyana got independence from UK in 1966
DNA Video
DNA : Inauguration of the new Parliament..is PM Modi's 'right'?
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the birth anniversary of "Bihari Bose", who fought for freedom from the British
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: The truth of Moradabad riots will come out after 43 years!
DNA Video
DNA: Be it West Bengal or MP...a joke on the poor!
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of political 'gang war' going on in Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: How did Congress become the 'King' of Karnataka?
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz’s government adamant on Imran’s arrest?